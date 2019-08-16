Mixed Media Seascapes

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Embrace the free-flowing, expressive nature of seascapes in this laid-back afternoon class. We'll use a variety of media to practice mark-making and capture the liveliness of the sea. This is the perfect class for beginners because we'll focus less on realism and more on creating expressive marks and exciting textures for a truly dynamic work of art. Bring the sea to life with your own personal style. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Instructor: Ana Morales. Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.

Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
