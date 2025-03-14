Mixed Media Still Life Class: Food!
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Food still life with pie and cupcake
Let’s combine some of life’s lovely things here at the Taubman – art and food!
Come together on a Friday lunch hour and have some fun with creating a unique piece of art.
Using multiple materials such as pastels, collage paper, paint pens, and a still life tableau set up for inspiration, express your love for art and food!
Members $10 | General Public $12
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts