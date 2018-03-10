Mixed Media & Yupo Paper

to Google Calendar - Mixed Media & Yupo Paper - 2018-03-10 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media & Yupo Paper - 2018-03-10 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mixed Media & Yupo Paper - 2018-03-10 10:30:00 iCalendar - Mixed Media & Yupo Paper - 2018-03-10 10:30:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

Register Now

$60 adults 15+ | $48 members

Explore a range of wet and dry media to create dynamic works of art on Yupo paper. In this experimental workshop, you'll practice working intuitively, responding to each part of the process as it happens and viewing mishaps in a more positive light. We'll spend time making marks to see how different media interact with a non-absorbent surface and then work on creating finished framable pieces.

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
5403425760
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Mixed Media & Yupo Paper - 2018-03-10 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mixed Media & Yupo Paper - 2018-03-10 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mixed Media & Yupo Paper - 2018-03-10 10:30:00 iCalendar - Mixed Media & Yupo Paper - 2018-03-10 10:30:00