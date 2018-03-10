Mixed Media & Yupo Paper

Register Now

$60 adults 15+ | $48 members

Explore a range of wet and dry media to create dynamic works of art on Yupo paper. In this experimental workshop, you'll practice working intuitively, responding to each part of the process as it happens and viewing mishaps in a more positive light. We'll spend time making marks to see how different media interact with a non-absorbent surface and then work on creating finished framable pieces.