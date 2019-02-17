MLK DAY Walk of Legacy 2019

NOTE: THIS EVENT DATE HAS MOVED FROM JANUARY TO FEBRUARY.

The MLK Day Committee is pleased to announce that City of Covington Police Departments Chief of Police Anthony Morgan will be keynote speaker at the 14th annual MLK Day Walk of Legacy.

The event will be held on Sunday, FEBRUARY 17TH at 3:00 pm. The march will begin at the Verge Street bridge and end at the Historic Masonic Theater Underground Lounge. Other community leaders will be a part of the day also.

Everyone is invited to participate in this annual historic event that brings indivduals from all walks of life together, and more importantly to carry on the legacy of the late Dr Martin L. King, Jr. The event is co sponsored by CAYA Community Outreach, HOPE and The Mcclinton Foundation. Theme for the event is "Be the Face of Change".