Night Howls

The third Thursday of the month, October through March from 5:30-7pm

October 20

November 17

December 15

January 19

February 16

March 16

Bundle up and bring your friends to the zoo to hear the wolves howl, the owls hoot and the big cats call!

Participants will begin the night indoors enjoying hot cider and cookies while learning about nocturnal animals and the noises they make. Guests will then proceed outdoors for a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures and enjoy spectacular views of the city at night.

Members: Children $9/Adults $12

Non-Members: Children $12/Adults $15