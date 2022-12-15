Night Howls
to
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
The third Thursday of the month, October through March from 5:30-7pm
- October 20
- November 17
- December 15
- January 19
- February 16
- March 16
Bundle up and bring your friends to the zoo to hear the wolves howl, the owls hoot and the big cats call!
Participants will begin the night indoors enjoying hot cider and cookies while learning about nocturnal animals and the noises they make. Guests will then proceed outdoors for a guided tour of the zoo in the dark to observe the creatures and enjoy spectacular views of the city at night.
Members: Children $9/Adults $12
Non-Members: Children $12/Adults $15