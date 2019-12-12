MMT – Modern Monetary Theory

to Google Calendar - MMT – Modern Monetary Theory - 2019-12-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MMT – Modern Monetary Theory - 2019-12-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MMT – Modern Monetary Theory - 2019-12-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - MMT – Modern Monetary Theory - 2019-12-12 18:00:00

Sweet Donkey Coffee House 2108 Broadway Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24014

There is one thing that AOC and Trump, sort of, agree on – Modern Monetary Theory.

MMT affects the way society views the national deficits and debt. This is a new and incomplete theory. Yet, many are acting as if it is a done deal; guaranteed to work. Every American needs to understand what the theory is and is not.

Join our discussion.

Democratic responsibility - this is what Star City Thinkers is about.

Info

DSC_0018.jpg

Liz Long

Sweet Donkey Coffee House 2108 Broadway Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24014 View Map
Education & Learning, Parents, Politics & Activism
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - MMT – Modern Monetary Theory - 2019-12-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MMT – Modern Monetary Theory - 2019-12-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MMT – Modern Monetary Theory - 2019-12-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - MMT – Modern Monetary Theory - 2019-12-12 18:00:00