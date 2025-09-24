× Expand Courtesy The Grandin Theatre

Roanoke native and Berklee School of Music graduate Emme Cannon comes home to the Grandin Theatre with her world-class Nashville musical peers, the Moga Family Band, and opening act, Corey Hunley, Wednesday, September 24, 2025!

Based in Nashville, TN, Moga Family Band is a powerhouse collective of established musicians blending soulful vocals, jam-band-worthy musicianship, and pop-friendly hooks. They are the new wave and trailblazers of contemporary blues music, featuring the dynamic talents of Emme Cannon on vocals, Eric Fortaleza on bass, Jake Baynes on guitar, Cav Mims on keys, Liam Hogan on drums, and Owen Fader on vocals and saxophone. They are the recent winners of the Blues Category in the 2024 American Songwriter Competition for their song “I Can’t Make You Understand,” and band members have toured with the likes of Cory Wong, Daniel Donato, Victor Wooten, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, and more. With all of their paired experience and musical expertise, Moga Family Band truly puts on an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind show that anyone will enjoy.

× Expand Courtesy The Grandin Theatre

Roanoke native, Emme Cannon

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Opening Act - Corey Hunley | 8:00 pm - MOGA Family Band

Two 60-minute sets with a 20-minute intermission

Location: Main Theatre

General Admission: $20 + tax - Advance | $23 + tax - Day of Show

Click here to purchase tickets.