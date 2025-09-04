× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

WNRN & Jefferson Center present Molly Tuttle with Birdtalker & Cecilia Castleman, Sunday, November 23, 2025, at the Jefferson Center's Shaftman Performance Hall.

On the heels of two Grammy-winning albums in succession, with her band Golden Highway—2022’s Crooked Tree and 2023’s City of Gold—plus a nomination for Best New Artist, Molly Tuttle returns with "So Long Little Miss Sunshine." On this album—a hybrid of pop, country, rock, and flat-picking, plus one murder ballad—she goes to a whole new place. One of the most decorated female guitarists alive, Tuttle was the first woman to win the prestigious International Bluegrass Music Award for Guitar Player of the Year. She has also won Americana Music Association’s Instrumentalist of the Year award.

Tickets: Bronze - $41 | Silver - $51 | Gold - $61 | Platinum - $71 | Premium Loge - $81

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket

PURCHASE TICKETS

Molly Tuttle Unplugged VIP Upgrade: $85

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

Invitation to an exclusive and intimate pre-show acoustic set by Molly Tuttle

Exclusive autographed poster

Molly Tuttle merch item

Merchandise shopping opportunity prior to doors opening to the public

Early entry to the venue

*Upgrade does not include a ticket to the show. You must purchase a concert ticket in order to participate in the VIP experience.

PURCHASE VIP UPGRADE

Doors - 6:30 p.m. | Show - 7:00 p.m.