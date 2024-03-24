× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating

Bruce Molsky’s Mountain Drifters trio has been leading the current wave of interest in old time mountain music with a distinctive and high-powered take on southern old time tunes and songs. They also bring their collective voice to other traditional styles. The result has great diversity, drawing many styles into a common space that audiences love to be a part of. Can’t make it to the show? Livestream it on Floyd Country Store TV.