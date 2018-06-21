Original artwork at an affordable price from local artists we love and love to support! All purchase funds go directly to educational programs at the Taubman Museum of Art.

5pm - Live drawing event with local artists working side-by-side to make unique works of art while you watch

7pm - All art will go on view while you enjoy art talks, learn about collecting, and chat with artists and art-lovers

7:30pm - Art Luck-of-the-Draw auction where all original drawings sell for $50 - work goes not to the highest bidder, but to the highest card!

Each year we feature a group of local living artists. Check out the participating 2017 Monster Art Rally Artists.