Monster Art Rally

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Original artwork at an affordable price from local artists we love and love to support! All purchase funds go directly to educational programs at the Taubman Museum of Art.

5pm - Live drawing event with local artists working side-by-side to make unique works of art while you watch

7pm - All art will go on view while you enjoy art talks, learn about collecting, and chat with artists and art-lovers

7:30pm - Art Luck-of-the-Draw auction where all original drawings sell for $50 - work goes not to the highest bidder, but to the highest card!

Each year we feature a group of local living artists. Check out the participating 2017 Monster Art Rally Artists.

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
5403425760
