5:00pm - 9:00pm

Live Drawing Event + Auction

Our annual Monster Art Rally kicks off its 4th year on a new date! Join us this May 4th for an evening where professional artists donate their time and talent to support the museum by drawing live on site while you watch. All works created are available for a special auction where the winner is determined in a special Luck-of-the-Draw bid: at Monster Art Rally, it's not the highest bidder but the highest playing card drawn that wins the work for a flat price of $50! Become an art collector, meet professional artists, and support the museum while you enjoy this special and lively event.

Check back for updates and details, including this year's list of participating artists.