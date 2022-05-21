Monster Indoor Flea Market

This event will have over 200 vendors that will be selling many different types of items. These items range from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors in attendance. This event offers free parking and free admission.. Vendor spots are still available and you can register to sell by clicking HERE. These sell out quickly, so register sooner than later!

Vendor load-in will be on Friday, May 20, 2022, 2pm - 8pm

More details will be sent to vendors approximately two weeks prior to the event

All fees are non-refundable; NO exceptions. Animals are NOT permitted

on the premises unless they are verified service trained animals; owner must provide documentation. Prohibited items for sale or display

include, but are not limited to: illegal weapons of any kind and items that could be used or construed as weapons such as knives,

alcoholic beverages, food and beverage items (unless approved by Management), firearms, ammunition, fireworks, animals, materials or

books considered to be offensive or pornographic, illegal or stolen items, and drug-related paraphernalia. All items for sale are subject to

Management’s approval and discretion.