Monster Motor Mash

Want to celebrate all things fall? Then we can’t wait to see you at VMT’s Monster Motor Mash on Saturday October 26 from 10am to 3pm! Spend the day exploring our fall themed craft stations, education corner with games and slime lab demo, Kids Corner outdoor games, treat scavenger hunt, craft vendors, pop up from Kind Brew Coffee Company, food from A Heavenly Sandwich, 2 magic shows at 11:30am and 12:30pm on our main stage, and kids costume contest for prizes at noon! General admission includes all additional activities while supplies last.