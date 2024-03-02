× Expand Salem Civic Center

SALEM, VA will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive MONSTER TRUCKS as the Monster Truck Nitro Tour invades the Salem Civic Center on March 2nd for TWO MONSTER shows!

See these incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster Truck Nitro Tour! Plus, you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party!

PIT PARTY & DRIVER AUTOGRAPH SESSION… Come early, meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos with the drivers and their Monsters. Pit Party Pass must be accompanied by an event ticket. Get the ride of your life on-board a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party and Intermission!

Reserved Seats: Adults - $23.50, $28.50 & VIP $38.50

Kids - $18.50, $23.50 & VIP $38.50

Track Party Tickets: $10.00 (included in the VIP ticket price!)

VIP Parking: $10.00