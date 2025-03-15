Montvale Trail Races

Race Date – March 15, 2025 at 9:00am

Registration is open.

Registration Fees

5M:

$30.00 Until November 18th (plus online processing fee)

$35.00 November 18th to December 31st (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 January 1st until March 13th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 March 13th at 6pm and until/on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

8.4M:

$35.00 Until November 18th (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 November 18th to December 31st (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 January 1st until March 13th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$50.00 March 13th at 6pm and until/on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$25 for both the 5 miler and 8.4 miler

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 2/13/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

Due to the size of this park and parking lot this race will be capped at 225 runners.

Montvale Park is a great setting for a park. In Bedford County the park is located at the end of Marketplace Drive.

Directions to the Park – To get to the park’s parking lot you will want to turn off of HWY 460 just before (heading east) and just after (heading west) the Montvale Elementary School. Turn onto Marketplace Drive and head to the end of the turnaround. This will lead you to the gravel road into the Park Main Entrance. We will be staging the race from under the pavilions. Make sure you carpool when you can and park closely to the person next to you. The park has limited parking.

When it isn’t race day, there is also another way to access the park off of Quarterwood Road (across from the BP gas station). The gravel parking lot will be approximately 1.5 miles on your left.

Montvale park is a 6.5 mile trail system that winds through old growth forest. It is a very nice and scenic trail system.

Packet Pickup and Race Day Info:

Thursday 3/13/25 at Gilbert Chiropractic in Salem – 375-3990; from 10-1 & 3-6.

Friday 3/14/25 at Fleet Feet Sports in Roanoke – 4347 Franklin Road – 777-1166; from 10am-6pm

777-1166; from 10am-6pm Fleet Feet web page or Facebook Page

Saturday 3/15/25 – Registration and Packet Pickup at Montvale Park – 7:15-8:45

There will be a Race Briefing at 8:40

Parking for the race: Please Carpool and park as closely as you can to the person next to you.