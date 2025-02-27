× Expand Sweet Briar College The Moors - Spring Theatre Production Poster

An absurdly funny and surprisingly moving exploration of the lives and works of the Bronte sisters from acclaimed contemporary playwright Jen Silverman. Two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power. The arrival of a hapless governess and a moor-hen set all three on a strange and dangerous path. The Moors is a dark comedy about love, desperation, and visibility.

This event with be held at Sweet Briar College in the Murchison Lane Auditorium (Babcock Fine Arts Center). Reserve your tickets here - seating is very limited: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/sweetbriar/the-moors