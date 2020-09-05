Mopars in the Valley Car Show

×

$25 Car Show - $25 Car Corral - $25 Swap Meet Gates Open at 8 A.M. Registration Open until 1 P.M.Judging begins at 10 A.M. by Outside JudgesOver 100 Awards. Dash Plaque for EVERY entry. Dash Plaques for Modern Mopar, Classic Mopar, & JeepDoor Prizes, Raffles, Silent Auction, Food, ATM, 50-50Turn in Mopar Scavenger Hunt 2020 items at Noon.Canopies on Grass only, must be Weighted or Staked100% of proceeds benefit St. Judes and local charities.Link to our Friday Meet & Greet :https://facebook.com/events/953352701712807Link to our Sunday Picnic :https://www.facebook.com/events/1126513881069891Link to our Mopar Scavenger Hunt 2020 :https://www.facebook.com/moparscavengerhunt2019/Link to our website :Roanokevalleymoparclub.webs.com Become a Sponsor : Roanokevalleymoparclub.sponsor@gmail.com