August 30 - Mopars in the Valley at the Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153. Hours 8 AM to 4 PM. Admission is $20 (pre-registration) - $30 (day of show). Open to all Mopar and Mopar Heritage Vehicles. For more information contact Dave Simmons at moparsinthevalley@gmail.com or call 540-798-7513. Website for the show is https://www.facebook.com/events/564783262905651

