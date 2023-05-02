Morgan Wade - Acoustic w/ Harper O'Neill

× Expand Harvester Performance Center

Morgan Wade didn’t write to be a sensation, for critical acclaim or massive concert tours. She wrote to speak her truth, to save her own life – and perhaps throw a rope to others struggling with the weight of a world moving too fast, loves where you fall too hard and nights that, good or bad, seem to go on forever.

2021 saw Reckless, her Thirty Tigers/now Sony Music Nashville debut, and lead single “Wilder Days” topping critical lists from Rolling Stone, TIME, Stereogum, New York Times, Boston Globe, FADER, Tennessean, Whiskey Riff, Billboard, and The Boot and Taste of Country who both proclaimed, “a once-in-a-decade debut.” With a voice that is raw hurt, deep knowing and somehow innocence retained, Wade wrote or co-wrote a song cycle about the reality facing teens and 20-somethings that embraced raw desire, the reality of getting high and getting sober, the realm of crawling through the wreckage with a tough vulnerability that is as singular as the young woman from Floyd, Virginia.

HARPER O'NEILL

After graduating from UT Austin (go Longhorns) Harper made her way to Nashville, TN. In her time there, she signed the publishing deal of her dreams with Jody Williams Songs, a co-venture with Warner Chappell Music. JWS is home to an incredible roster of artists, writers, and producers including Vince Gill, Natalie Hemby, Ashley McBryde, Nathan Chapman, Driver Williams, Trent Dabbs and more.

With her forthcoming debut project produced by Jake Gear (Hailey Whitters, Flatland Cavalry, Ben Chapman), Harper has cultivated a fresh take on Texas soul music. She nods to classic Memphis horns and Nashville songwriting while incorporating a modern indie flare and somehow maintaining those Texas roots. Look out for her debut album in spring 2023.

Effective Monday, March 21, 2022, Harvester Performance Center will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative test result to attend our shows. In addition, we will no longer require masks to be worn during performances.

The Harvester may still implement COVID precautions such as masking and entry requirements on a per-show basis when requested by the artist. When special protocols apply, we will clearly indicate them on the show’s ticket page so that guests can be prepared when they arrive.

In addition, if you feel ill, are running a fever or displaying other symptoms, or have been exposed to COVID-19, please refrain from attending Harvester events. This helps us keep other guests, staff, volunteers and performers safe and healthy.

We are pleased to be able to update our precautions as the CDC revises its own guidelines. We will continue to monitor public health guidance and may adjust our protocols as conditions change. For the latest information, visit the FAQ page on our website and the ticket pages for the events you wish to attend.

If you have questions about our protocols or the requirements for a specific show, please contact our box office at 540-484-8277 or info@harvester-music.com.

We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to welcoming you to the Harvester!