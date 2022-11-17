When Arista Nashville breakout artist Morgan Wade made her first full-length album Reckless , it was a fistful of songs torn from the life of a girl not afraid of pushing life to the edge. Bold and startling, the guitars pushed forward and her voice – equal parts husky knowing, brassy want and innocence – signaled a deeper connection to the faltering places, desires torn open and the willingness to wrap mental health, drinking and its fallout, even drugs into her unfaltering merge of Tom Petty-esque lean rock, classic country acoustic guitars, a beat that means business and sweeping melodies that pull listeners into the songs.