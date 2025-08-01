Morgan Wallen Tribute: 7 Summers

Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges 9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

7 Summers is not your typical tribute band. We don't do cowboy hats, grow out mullets, or mimic Morgan Wallen's iconic look. Instead, we let the music do the talking. We're a group of passionate musicians who share a deep appreciation for the incredible talent and authentic sound of Morgan Wallen. Our mission is simple: to bring you the very best of Morgan Wallen's music, paying homage to the undeniable charisma and raw emotion that make his songs resonate with so many.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $19.51

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

