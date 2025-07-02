× Expand Richard Sheridan Mosaic Pendant

Mosaics Today IV: A Group Exhibition.

We are thrilled to host the Blue Ridge Mosaic Society for another beautiful exhibition of mosaics from wall hangings and sculptures to jewelry and even bottle stoppers. Art on 1st, a non-profit gallery, will be showing the art from members of the BMRS during the month of July. Open Wednesday-Friday from 11:00-3:00 each week or by appointment.

Come explore this once ancient, now modern, art form with work from the wonderful artists of Blue Ridge Mosaic Artists!

Opening reception Friday, July 11 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM

Mosaic Workshop: July 27, 2:00-4:30 PM

Once you’ve explored these artists’ beautiful work, come make your own! Join us for a fun and creative “Making Mosaic Pendants” workshop! Learn how to craft beautiful mosaic pendants using colorful tiles and beads. The talented instructors will guide you through the process step by step. This hands-on experience is perfect for beginners or anyone looking to unleash their artistic side. Design your own unique piece of wearable art! Spaces are limited, so make sure to secure your spot today.