Living Proof Live

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Beth Moore is coming to Roanoke April 12-13, 2019! 

Experience the powerful biblical teaching of best-selling author Beth Moore at a Living Proof Live Event!

Experience a unique message - no two are the same.

Invest in a weekend that will encourage, challenge, and change you.

Hear a unique message specifically prepared for your city.

Worship with Dove Award-winning worship leader Travis Cottrell.

Laugh, pray, and study scripture with thousands of women from all walks of life.

Leave with a renewed sense of calling, purpose, and love for Christ.

Info
