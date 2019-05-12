Mother’s Day & Women of Poplar Forest Tours

Give mom a special women’s-eye-view of Poplar Forest on Mother’s Day. And be sure to include one of the special Mother’s Day tours on your itinerary. The tour, offered at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., brings the women of the plantation to life. Meet the mothers and daughters, its mistresses and the enslaved women who lived and toiled on the property over the past 200 years—and hear true stories that have been documented in letters and archaeological evidence. Get acquainted with the ladies of the house from Martha Wayles, who inherited the property with her husband, Thomas Jefferson, in 1773 to Sally Watts, who became the last mistress of the house in the 1940s; and the many enslaved mothers and daughters like Cate and her daughter Hannah, who lived and labored at Poplar Forest. Admission is free for mothers all day!