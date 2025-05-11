Mother's Day at Common Clay

× Expand Common Clay Pottery Mother's Day 2025 - 1 Flier and Information for our event

Mother’s Day Pottery Handbuilding & Painting Event

Sunday, May 11th at Common Clay Pottery

12pm-3pm

3pm-6pm

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a hands-on pottery experience in a relaxed, brunch-inspired setting. Choose between painting your own pre-made pottery or creating a unique piece from scratch with guided handbuilding techniques.

Pricing Options:

🎨 Paint Your Own – $35/person

👐 Make Your Own (Handbuilding) – $65/person

Includes all materials and kiln firing

Bring your favorite drinks and snacks to enjoy while you create!

Reserve your spot today — payment will be collected on site.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged!

Register at: https://www.commonclaycollective.com/upcoming-events-and-workshops