Mother's Day at Common Clay
to
Common Clay Pottery 1111 Shenandoah Ave NW , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Common Clay Pottery
Flier and Information for our event
Mother’s Day Pottery Handbuilding & Painting Event
Sunday, May 11th at Common Clay Pottery
12pm-3pm
3pm-6pm
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a hands-on pottery experience in a relaxed, brunch-inspired setting. Choose between painting your own pre-made pottery or creating a unique piece from scratch with guided handbuilding techniques.
Pricing Options:
🎨 Paint Your Own – $35/person
👐 Make Your Own (Handbuilding) – $65/person
Includes all materials and kiln firing
Bring your favorite drinks and snacks to enjoy while you create!
Reserve your spot today — payment will be collected on site.
Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged!
Register at: https://www.commonclaycollective.com/upcoming-events-and-workshops