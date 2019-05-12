Mother's Day Kayaking
Green Ridge Recreation Center 7415 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke, Virginia 24019
I LOVE YOU MOM! Show her you really care and bring her on a fun and leisurely kayaking trip on the nearby James River. After orientation with your sit-on-top kayak and paddling instruction, you're heading down river. Along the way enjoy quality family time in a beautiful setting with breaks and time for lunch. Each participant gets an individual sit-on-top kayak. No experience necessary. Please bring a lunch and water bottle. Must be able to swim. Transportation, guides, and all equipment provided. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
