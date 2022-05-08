Mother's Day Murder Mystery Dinner, Sunday 5/8/22, 6:00 PM

× Expand Well Hung Well Hung

Join Well Hung Vineyard & Jump into Mystery for a fun and delicious interactive event! Have some fun with your Mom at our Mother's Day Kentucky Derby-themed murder mystery dinner! Play a character, collect clues, and interrogate suspects as you put your detective skills to work to solve a murder! It's a fun chance to meet and mingle. Just remember that everyone else is considering YOU as a suspect. Meanwhile, take the opportunity to enjoy extraordinary wine with dinner from an exclusive menu designed especially for this event.

Tickets are $30 to participate in the murder mystery and buy food separately. Or bundle the ticket with dinner, including your meal and a glass of wine, for just $65. Got a great Derby hat? Wear it!

You'll get your character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to this event.

Tickets · $30 - $65

www.eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-murder-mystery-dinner-tickets-312507306767