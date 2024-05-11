Mother's Day Paint & Plant Party (All Ages)

× Expand Let's Party Creatively

All Ages Welcome

Inka Grill Peruvian

Join us on **Sat May 11, 2024** at **3:00 PM** for a fun-filled day of creativity where we will paint teapots & then plant succulents inside! This event is perfect for all ages, so bring the whole family along!

Get ready to unleash your inner artist as we provide all the materials you need to paint a beautiful, ceramic tea kettle. You'll also have the opportunity to plant your own little green friend to take home and watch grow.

Come enjoy a relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere surrounded by like-minded individuals. Let's celebrate Mother's Day in a unique and memorable way!

Don't miss out on this special event - reserve your spot now and make this Mother's Day one to remember!