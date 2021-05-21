× Expand MotoAmerica MotoAmerica Superbikes at Virgina

The MotoAmerica Championship Series returns to VIRginia International Raceway for round two of the 2021 season May 21 - 23. Featuring the country’s top motorcycle road racers, the weekend-long event kicks off with qualifiers on Friday followed by two full days of nonstop racing action Saturday and Sunday. MotoAmerica and VIR will welcome fans to the scenic track to cheer on the professional racers, can put themselves in the middle of the action via the open paddock, enjoy autograph sessions, kids zones, and camping with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Special to VIR this year is “Two Seat Superbike Experience” presented by Dunlop ECSTAR Suzuki, where patrons can ride with a professional superbike racer at speeds up to 150 mph.