Jefferson Choral Society Motown Magic

What better way to recapture the feelings of your long-ago youth than by listening to music of the 1960s and 1970s? Relive the era when Motown music ruled the airwaves and blared from speakers everywhere. Jive to soul singers Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, the Four Tops, the Jackson Five, Smokey Robinson, and the Temptations. Come hear Central Virginia’s oldest and largest adult choir accompanied by guitars and drums perform a rousing lineup of hits and go home energized.