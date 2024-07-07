× Expand Treehouse Tavern

Join us for the first-ever Mountain Flea, a junker's paradise by the roadside of Route 221, happening at the beloved Tavern parking lot! Discover unique treasures, support local vendors, and enjoy a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. All sorts of folks will be offering a fantastic variety of vintage finds and quirky collectibles.

Special Highlights:

The Treehouse will be slinging grab-and-go breakfasts and serving coffee for the early birds.

Enjoy live music and entertainment as part of the Tavern's Sunday Funday, which will officially begin once we all close up shop at 1:00 PM.