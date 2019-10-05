Experience the “magic” of small town America during Buchanan’s 25th annual, Mountain Magic In Fall Bluegrass, Antiques & Crafts Festival.

Join thousands of visitors who will flock to downtown to explore more than 100 vendors offering crafts, antiques, art, local apples & pumpkins and so much more. Incredible smells of sausage, country ham and barbeque fill the air tempting your taste buds while local and regional bluegrass bands entertain guests throughout the day. Kids activities, an Antique Auto Show and a Main Street Sidewalk Sale round out the day's activities.