Mountain Magic In Fall Bluegrass, Antiques & Crafts Festival

Rediscover life in small town America during Buchanan's 24th annual Mountain Magic In Fall Festival. Explore more than 100 vendors set up on the Town's riverfront park offering handmade crafts, art, antiques, food and more. Stroll through dozens of Antique Autos on display. Bring a lawn chair to sit a spell while enjoying a full day of live bluegrass performances. Stroll through living history on Main Street where you will find mom and pop establishments filling historic buildings dating from the early 1800's through the 1950's.