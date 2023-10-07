Experience the “magic” of small-town America during Buchanan’s 29th annual, Mountain Magic In Fall Bluegrass, Antiques & Crafts Festival.

Thousands of visitors flock to downtown Buchanan each year to explore more than 100 vendor spaces on the Town Park, to shop, to enjoy a full day of live Bluegrass Music, marvel at Antique and Classic Autos on display and to shop, stroll and dine along the Town’s historic Main Street.

A celebration of the Town’s revitalization activities, Mountain Magic in Fall showcases the Town’s historic roots along Main Street where you will find antiques, arts, collectibles as well as restaurants offering good old fashioned southern cooking, pizza and burgers. A journey through time, Buchanan’s historic buildings date from the early 1800’s through the 1950’s. Vendors on the Town’s waterfront park show and sell a little bit of something for everyone. You will find vendors offering candles, knitted and crocheted items, wood crafts, furniture, glass, birdhouses, antiques, art, local honey, pumpkins, apples and more.