× Expand Salem Museum A photograph of the Blue Ridge Mountains

Examine Southwestern Virginia life from a local storyteller's eye with “Mountain Memories: Charles Lytton's Tales of Appalachia.” Admission is free for this Salem Museum speaker series talk on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Salem Museum.

In this upcoming lecture, local author Charles Lytton talks all things Appalachia, from his childhood in the Southwest Virginia mountains to the many unforgettable characters he met along the way. Weaving a tapestry of stories rich in tradition and community, Lytton will highlight a bygone era of Virginia's cultural heritage history with laughter, adventure, and warmth.

Lytton, a lifelong resident of Southwestern Virginia, studied at the University of Rhode Island and the University of Tennessee at Martin before completing his education at Virginia Tech. Inspired by the tales of his grandmother and others during his childhood, Lytton began writing about his varied experiences. His eight books discuss growing up in Appalachia, the trades and pastimes of Southern living, and the nostalgia of country life. At the conclusion of the talk, a selection of Lytton’s books, including his latest using original research from the Museum’s Logan Research Library, will be available for purchase and/or signing.