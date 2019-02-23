Mountain Opry Sweethearts Show

Mountain Fever is a group of longtime local musicians and singers from various groups such as the Announcers, and Milk and Honey, just to name a few. Their music consists of country, gospel, as well as bluegrass. Our goal is to provide a show that is family oriented; alcohol-free, that’s sure to bring a smile to your face through the music and comedy! Come on out and enjoy an evening that will lift your spirits and keep you tapping your toes.

Our special guest for this show is Keith Bryant. Keith Bryant was raised on a farm in Virginia’s historic Shenandoah Valley. From an early age he expressed a passion for music, singing in church and teaching himself to play the piano and guitar by age 16. After high school Keith formed a band that would eventually become known as Ironhorse, cutting his teeth on performing in small venues such as clubs which then grew to festivals and fairs. Through several years in the club circuit Ironhorse became one of the leading regional bands, commanding crowds up and down the East Coast until Keith decided to take the plunge and give Nashville a shot. Upon arriving in town Keith quickly gained the attention of Music Row releasing his first album, The Secret to Life on Tandem Records which led to his first radio success “Is There A Honky Tonk Here”, leaving noted historian and critic Robert K. Oermann praising his work. In 2004 Keith signed on with Lofton Creek Records to record the album Ridin with the Legend dedicated to the fans and supporters of NASCAR. The album would bear Keith Bryant's first Billboard charted single "Ridin with the Legend", now an anthem for racing fans. The 2007 release of Live It Slow for S+S Mack Records led to even more success for Keith, spawning two charting singles “She Danced” and the title single “Live It Slow”

Now back with a new record deal with Nashville’s Jordash Records and an up-tempo new single just in time for summer. “Can’t Tell Somebody (Who to Love)” is poised to be Keith’s biggest single to date. You can catch Keith live on the road as he begins his tour in support of the new single. “Can’t Tell Somebody (Who to Love)” is now available on iTunes.