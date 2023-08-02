Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show

to

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Come inside during the dog-days of Summer and watch these dogs and their handlers compete for top honors!

Admission:  FREE!

Hours:  8:00 am - 4:00 pm each day

Vendors with a variety of dog products, items, and gifts for sale. Lunch buffet and concessions available each day. 

For more information visit Roanoke Kennel Club

