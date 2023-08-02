Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Come inside during the dog-days of Summer and watch these dogs and their handlers compete for top honors!
Admission: FREE!
Hours: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm each day
Vendors with a variety of dog products, items, and gifts for sale. Lunch buffet and concessions available each day.
For more information visit Roanoke Kennel Club
