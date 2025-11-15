Mountain Walrus - Album Release Party

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

We're throwing a party for Mountain Walrus' newest album! Get funky with us as we check out the new tracks and soulful opener Ranford Almond this November.

Mountain Walrus serves Southern fried funk to a growing legion of dedicated fans who love the band for their big energy, high vibing funk rock, sewn tight and played just right. Foster Burton, singer, songwriter, and guitarist, is a workingman’s rockstar, playing over 100 gigs per year, with Mountain Walrus fast becoming his foremost creative vehicle. Ben Hite, a keyboard wizard who also contributes lead and backing vocals, electrifies the deep grooves. Mason Jennelle blends decades of drumming nuance with backing vocals and a performative style that makes him a show unto himself atop the throne. Daniel Kuder rounds out the rhythm section, amplifying a fresh low end until it shakes. Ryan Ratliff sanctifies the Mountain Walrus sound with saxophone, adding brassy dazzle and seductive mystique. If original songwriting, improvised jamming, and funky grooving music is your thing, then get out to the next Mountain Walrus show for a full night of original music, mixed with unexpected covers and peaking jams. Coming off the release of their debut album Mountain Walrus in October 2024, the band is gaining momentum and set to hit the road, playing venues and festivals throughout Virginia, Appalachia, and the southeast, while taking time to lay down studio tracks for a flurry of forthcoming releases.

Bringing the soul from Greensboro, North Carolina, Ranford Almond is a young singer/songwriter and troubadour that has begun to make his mark across the Southeast. Raspy fresh vocals meet the Appalachian strings of Ranford’s guitar, reminiscent of John Prine and Townes Van Zandt with his own unique stamp. Furthermore, his talent extends far beyond composition and acoustic picking, as he is a warrior on the electric as well. Ranford plays as a solo artist and leads a full band.

Ranford Almond’s full length debut, Old Soul, demonstrates the evolution of Almond’s ability as he grows as both a writer, arranger, and player. The album, recorded at Ovation Sound, features a litany of nationally recognized guests, as well as the tutelage of its producer, Bill Stevens.

Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 8:00PM

Tickets:

General Admission (All Ages) - $19.35, Standing room only

Mobility Accessible Admission (All Ages) - $19.35, MORE INFO

Stool Seating (All Ages) - $26.90, Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor

Bench Seating (All Ages) - $37.70, MORE INFO

Mezzanine Seating (All Ages) - $37.70, MORE INFO

