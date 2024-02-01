The Mountaintop-A Fringe Series Debut on the Waldron Stage

After delivering his historic ‘I’ve Been to the Mountaintop’ speech, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. retires to the Lorraine Motel, where he encounters Camae, a mysterious maid bearing surprising news. Amidst a raging storm, the play unveils the profound humanity of America’s revered civil rights leader. Katori Hall’s Olivier Award-winning drama reimagines Dr. King’s final night, earning praise from the Associated Press as ‘a thrilling, audacious flight of magical realism.’ Originally a fringe reading on Mill Mountain Theatre’s Waldron Stage in 2017, we’re excited to present this powerful production.

