Virginia Museum of transportation MOVIE NIGHT AT VMT! Movie night at VMT!

The Virginia Museum Of Transportation is bringing "Moana" to the screen in our auto gallery on August 26th! Admission to the Museum is just $5 and the movie is free! Pizza, popcorn, candy and other snacks will be available for purchase through out the movie. Bring your blankets, chairs, pillows or sleeping bags and get comfy for the show!