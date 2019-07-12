Movies in the Park: Christopher Robin

Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars!! Admission is FREE, and FunTimes will bring inflatables for the kids. There will also be a concessions stand selling food & drinks.

Saturday, May 18: A Dog's Purpose will be shown at the Salem Red Sox Haley Toyota Field – dogs welcome for this movie only, (Location: 1008 Texas St, Salem, VA). This will also be a Dog Adoption Event.

Friday, June 14: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Friday, July 12: Christopher Robin

Friday, August 16: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone – In addition to this Harry Potter viewing, we will hold a Harry Potter themed costume contest, have HP themed arts & crafts and Face Painting before the movie, and more!

Time: Movies start at dusk (around 8:00-9:00 p.m.)

Location: Longwood Park, 601 E. Main St., Salem, VA (unless otherwise specified)

Cost: FREE

Food Vendors available