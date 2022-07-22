× Expand Clark Ruhland Movies at Longwood: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

This month's movie is ”Ghostbusters: Afterlife” on July 22, with the movie beginning at dusk.

These Friday night events are designed for the entire family to enjoy a free night at the movies under the stars, so everyone is welcome to bring chairs and a blanket. A variety of cinema style concessions will be available from Fun Times and The Tailgate.

Please remember that pets are not allowed at these events. For additional information, please call Salem Parks and Recreation at 375-3057.