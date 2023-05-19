× Expand City of Salem Movies at Longwood: Jungle Cruise

Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie starts at dusk. Admission is free. Movie time snacks will be available to purchase from Big Fun Events.

Movie: Jungle Cruise

Time: Movies start at dusk (around 8:30 pm) unless otherwise specified

Location: Longwood Park

Food Truck: The Tailgate