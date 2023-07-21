Movies at Longwood: Lightyear
to
Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia
×
City of Salem
Movies at Longwood July
Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars! The movie starts at dusk. Admission is free. Movie time snacks will be available from Big Fun Events. The Tailgate food truck will be selling concessions.
Movie: Lightyear
Time: Movies start at dusk (around 8:30 pm) unless otherwise specified
Location: Longwood Park
Food Truck: The Tailgate
Info
Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia
Film, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation