Movies at Longwood: Lightyear

Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars! The movie starts at dusk. Admission is free. Movie time snacks will be available from Big Fun Events. The Tailgate food truck will be selling concessions.

Movie: Lightyear

Time: Movies start at dusk (around 8:30 pm) unless otherwise specified

Location: Longwood Park

Food Truck: The Tailgate