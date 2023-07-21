Movies at Longwood: Lightyear

Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia

Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars! The movie starts at dusk. Admission is free. Movie time snacks will be available from Big Fun Events. The Tailgate food truck will be selling concessions.

Movie: Lightyear

Time: Movies start at dusk (around 8:30 pm) unless otherwise specified

Location: Longwood Park

Food Truck: The Tailgate

Film, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
540-375-3057
