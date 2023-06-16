Movies at Longwood: Minions: The Rise of Gru
to
Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia
×
City of Salem
Movies at Longwood: Minions: The Rise of Gru
Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie starts at dusk. Admission is free. Movie time snacks will be available from Big Fun Events.
Movie: Minions: The Rise of Gru
Time: Movies start at dusk (around 8:30 pm) unless otherwise specified
Location: Longwood Park
Food Truck: The Tailgate
Info
Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia
Film, Kids & Family