City of Salem Movies at Longwood: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars. The movie starts at dusk. Admission is free. Movie time snacks will be available from Big Fun Events.

Movie: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Time: Movies start at dusk (around 8:30 pm) unless otherwise specified

Location: Longwood Park

Food Truck: The Tailgate