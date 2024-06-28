Movies in the Park: Barbie
Kiwanis Field 731 Indiana St, Salem, Virginia 24153
Movies in the Park: Barbie
Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars! Gates open at 7:00 p.m., the movie starts at dusk. Admission is FREE. The Kiwanis concession stand will be open for business and will provide FREE popcorn
Movie: Barbie
Time: Gates open at 7:00 p.m. Movies start at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.) unless otherwise specified
Location: Kiwanis Field (731 Indiana St.)
Sponsored by: InFirst Federal Credit Union
Info
Film, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation