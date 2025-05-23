× Expand City of Salem Movies in The Park: Moana 2

Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars! Gates open at 7:00 p.m., the movie starts at dusk. Admission is FREE! The Kiwanis concession stand will be open for business (Cash ONLY) and will provide FREE popcorn!

Movie: Moana 2

Time: Gates open at 7:00 p.m. Movies start at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.) unless otherwise specified

Location: Kiwanis Park (731 Indiana St.)

Sponsored by: Renewal by Andersen