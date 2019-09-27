Movies That Rock

Who wants to be inside on a beautiful fall evening? Not us!

Dr Pepper Park invites you to enjoy movies about music as you sit by the Roanoke River and gaze at the stars. You must be 17 or older to attend OR be accompanied by a parent or guardian because the movies will not be edited.

We will be hosting an open mic night from 7:30pm until dark. The movie will begin at dark.

Tickets and fun movie packages will be on sale soon!