The Muppets Take Manhattan - Special Screening

If you are looking for a fun event to take your kids during Thanksgiving weekend, check this out! On Saturday, November 28th at 1:00 pm, we'll have a matinee screening of the film "The Muppets" starring Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, and many more!

Save the date and bring your kiddos to see this fun movie at the historic Grandin Theatre! Get your tickets through the link on this event or at grandinteatre.com. Thank you for watching local!

**The ticket cap for this showing will be 70 tickets sold, or 22% of the Main Theatre, which falls under the statewide mandate. For more information about our safety guidelines please visit our website https://grandintheatre.com/safetyguidelines