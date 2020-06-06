MURDER IN DRY GULCH by Jump into Mystery, 6/6/20, 7:00 PM EDT

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on 6/6/20 for a virtual murder mystery event you will never forget! Everyone that purchases a ticket will get a character role ahead of time and is encouraged to come in simple costume with props! This event will last approximately 2.5 hours and everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. Tickets are $20 per person.

Purchase tickets as shown below:

https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/murder-in-dry-gulch